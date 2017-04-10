Militants Kill 5 Police, 2 Soldiers In Lagos

No fewer than five policemen and two soldiers, including an army captain were killed by suspected militants in the early morning of yesterday in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The bodies of the victims have been reportedly deposited in a mortuary.

The slain Captain was simply identified as Muhammad.

There has been no official confirmation of the killings yet.

The existing presence of the Joint Task Force called Operation Awatse did not deter the militants from operating in the area they were driven away from about a year ago by members of the same task force.

It was also gathered that the militants had struck at Woodland Estate close to Ishawo Creeks and engaged the security personnel, soldiers and the police, in a gun duel.

“At the end of the gun duel, five policemen and two soldiers were reportedly gunned down by the militants,” a source said.

It was unclear if there were any casualties on the part of the militants, although security forces were said to have reinforced and stormed the area for reconnaissance and possible counter-action.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Command public relations officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said he was still gathering information on the matter adding that a statement would soon be issued.

Also, the spokesperson of the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Olaolu Daudu said that a statement would be released on the incident later.

As at the time of going to press, there was no official statement from the Army.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News.

