Military should steer clear from corruption — NIM

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian Institute of Management, NIM, has called on military personnel in the country to live above board and exempt themselves from corrupt and the unethical practices prevalent in both the public and private sectors.

This was even as the Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the National Defence College, NDC, Abuja, in the area of training and capacity building of the armed forces.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony and induction of 134 military officers into the membership of the NIM, President and Chairman of the NIM, Mr. Munzali Jibril, affirmed that the public and private and business environments in Nigeria are laden with corruption and unethical practices.

“It will be unacceptable for professional managers like you to be listed among the guilty. You are expected to be above board in both your professional dealings and private lives,” Jibril cautioned.

He warned that the NIM would be monitoring the conduct and performances of the military, especially those that are its members, and would not hesitate to apply sanctions on any of them if they are found operating below the set standards and values.

He said, “I admonish you to be change agents, wherever and in whatever capacity you find yourself. Insist on doing the right all the time no matter the temptation to do otherwise. I strongly believe that if we adopt the right attitude, we will help bring the change which Nigeria needs now more than ever before.”

He commended the Commandant of the NDC, Rear Admiral Samuel Alade, for making the Executive Management Conversion programme for military officers, a permanent arrangement by cementing it with the Training Partnership Agreement.

He said the agreement between the NIM and the NDC would last for five years in the first instance, while he expressed optimism that the programme would continue to impact positively on the professional life of the beneficiaries and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“By sealing this programme with an agreement, the Commandant has demonstrated his commitment to capacity building with a view to maintaining the culture of high professionalism amongst officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces,” Jibril noted.

Also speaking, Commandant of the NDC, Rear Admiral Samuel Alade, said the impact and success of the collaboration between the NIM and the NDC in the past, had been enormous.

According to him, the collaboration and the new agreement satisfied the cardinal objectives of the NDC and the programme, which is to support the Nigerian Armed Forces to become a first class management centre, by entrenching modern management practices in the training of officers.

He said the MoU would improve the existing partnership with both organizations, while he added that the participants would be expected to collectively and individually deploy the skills they had imbibed in moving the armed forces forward.

