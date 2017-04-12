Military to bomb Lagos creeks as Russian fighter jets, trained pilots arrive
The Nigerian Air Force has taken possession of two new Russian Mi-35M fighter jets and will soon commence fresh aerial strikes on Lagos creeks. The new jets will, however, be inducted into the inventory during the NAF anniversary next week. Also, the six Nigerian pilots, training in Russia to fly the fighter jets, would return […]
