Military to bomb Lagos creeks as Russian fighter jets, trained pilots arrive

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Air Force has taken possession of two new Russian Mi-35M fighter jets and will soon commence fresh aerial strikes on Lagos creeks. The new jets will, however, be inducted into the inventory during the NAF anniversary next week. Also, the six Nigerian pilots, training in Russia to fly the fighter jets, would return […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

