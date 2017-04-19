Minister directs Karu General Hospital to open for immediate use

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has directed that the 135-bed Karu General Hospital be opened for immediate use by the public.

A statement signed by Muhammad Hazat Sule, Deputy Director / Chief Press Secretary revealed that the Minister, who in company of the FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye, inspected the health facility in Karu, a suburb of Abuja on Wednesday, gave this stern instruction to the FCT Health & Human Services Secretariat.

Accordingly, the coming on board of the Karu General Hospital is expected to take enormous pressure off the Asokoro District Hospital, Nyanya General Hospital as well as Maitama District Hospital. The Karu General Hospital was initially a 225-bed facility built by the FCT Administration with 40% of the hospital leased to the Primus Super Specialty Hospital (an Indian Hospital) for management. Malam Bello further directed that the hospital should immediately commence General Out Patent Department (GOPD) services, Antenatal services as well as the mortuary be opened to the public, in addition to the Behavioral Medicine Unit that had since been operational in the Hospital. The Acting Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretariat, Mrs. Alice Odey-Achu and the Medical Director of the Karu General Hospital, Dr. Marcus Mamman led the Minister and his entourage round the entire secondary health facility. Meanwhile, the Minister paid an unscheduled visit to the Zuba Hospital where he instructed that the Hospital should commence operation by May 1, 2017. The Acting Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretariat, Mrs. Alice Odey-Achu who led the Minister round the Zuba Hospital assured that the Secretariat is ready to commence operation on that appointed date. She reiterated that everything needed to enable the Hospital commence services is already on ground and that they are ready to hit the ground running.

The post Minister directs Karu General Hospital to open for immediate use appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

