Minister enjoins stakeholders in creative industry to utilise bilateral treaties

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has enjoined stakeholder in the creative sector to take advantage of international and bilateral cultural treaties signed by the government.

The minister stated this on Tuesday in Cannes, France at a dinner organised by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for the Nigerian TV and online content developers attending the 2017 MIPTV.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MIPTV is an annual leading TV and online content development event and the largest global distribution television and digital content market.

The minister said that Nigeria has signed many cultural treaties with many countries that the private sector in the creative industry could benefit from if they come forward.

He particularly called on movie producers to take the advantage of co-production treaties signed with other countries whenever they are doing production across the border.

“We need the private sector to come forward and let us know whenever they are going to have co-production with any country.

“These treaties are for the benefit of the industry and in particular for the private sector.

“I will therefore asked the industry to be more organise to take full advantage of the treaties

“This is very pertinent now at this time that the government is passionate in the area of ease of doing business,’’ he said.

Mohammed said government is creating the enabling environment for the growth of the creative sector and will do everything possible to bring it to the mainstream of the economy.

He also assured continuous engagement with the critical stakeholders in the industry.

“Today, I am meeting with content producers who are here to participate in this biggest content market that will improve more on their channels and in telling the Nigeria stories in the Nigerian ways.

“We have exchanged views on the necessity for regulations or otherwise in the industry,’’ he said..

The Director-General of NBC, Modibbo Kawu said that Nigeria was Africa’s hub of content in TV, music, films and other genres of entertainment industry.

He said that MIPTV had given the country the international platform to learn, be positively influenced and showcase the tremendous talents coming from the country.

“This is the biggest content market on earth ad it has been going on for the last 60 years.

“Nigerian content is the biggest in Africa, you go around the Africa continent today, the Nigeria contents dominates either in times of films or music’’ he said.

Kawu assured that the Digital Access Fund to be created with the implementation of theDigital Switch Over would be channelled towards development of contents.

Ijeoma Onah of Aforevo TV, one of the content producers said there is a huge demand for Nigerian content all over African countries and beyond.

She said that Nollywood films, TV series are being bought across Africa which gave birth to their company which specialised in translating the content into other languages like French and Swahili.

“There is a huge demand for Nigeria contents in French, Swahili and other languages because Nollywood is so popular,’’ she said.

The General Manager of Iroko TV, Bola Ogidan urged the government to further provide the enabling environment for the industry to thrive,

Ogidan who said his establishment had top channels on DSTV and Startimes stressed the need for development of more local contents.

On his part, Tajudeen Adepetu of Consolidated Media Associate owners of Soundcity, ONTV, ONMAX and Televista underscored the need for training in the industry.

Adepetu commended the minister for his passion for industry and assured stakeholders commitment to working with the government for the success of the industry.

