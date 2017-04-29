Minister flags off maintenance dredging of River Niger

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Ameachi flagged off the of the maintenance dredging of the River Niger from Ajaokuta to Onitsha and congratulated the management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) for looking inwards.

He promised to ensure the NIWA was fully empowered to continue to carry the regular maintenance dredging with bigger and more standard dredger to make

“This is the best form of administration you can get being ingenious because we don’t have money to pay any contractor. I asked if they have the capacity to do the dredging why did we have to commit over N40 billion and we pay N34 billion. You can imagine if we mobilize N10 billion for NIWA to do it with its staff and they save the country N24 billion.

“That amount can build the road from Abaji to Lokoja. That has to do with the management of resources so I must commend the management of NIWA,” he said.

Amaechi who promised to buy a bigger dredger said if he remained the minister, he would set aside money for the purchase of a bigger dredger to ensure regular maintenance dredging.

He said the River Niger was extremely important in terms of economic activities in the North, adding it was the major river that links the North to the South which will ensure life is brought back in terms of navigation.

