Minna records first rainfall

Minna, the Niger State capital, on Tuesday recorded its first rainfall for the year, the News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports. Residents are already upbeat, saying that the rain would reduce the intense heat witnessed of recent in the area. Mr Usman Zarumai, a resident of Maitumbi in Bosso Local Government Area said the early […]

