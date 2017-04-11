Minna records first rainfall

Minna, the Niger State capital, on Tuesday recorded its first rainfall for the year, the News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports. Residents are already upbeat, saying that the rain would reduce the intense heat witnessed of recent in the area. Mr Usman Zarumai, a resident of Maitumbi in Bosso Local Government Area said the early […]

The post Minna records first rainfall appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

