Missing Petrol Scandal: NNPC Retires 2 Directors

The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday announced the retirement of three staff of its Retail subsidiary, NNPC Retails Limited believe to have been involved in the ‘missing’ petrol scandal involving Capital Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited owned by businessman, Ifeanyi Ubah.

A press statement by the Corporation’s spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu identified the retired staff as Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, managing director, NNPC Retail Ltd; Mr. Alpha P. Mamza, executive director, Operations, NNPC Retail Ltd; and Mr. Oluwa Kayode Erinoso, manager, Distribution, NNPC Retail Ltd.

The announcement came on the heels of several denials by the Corporation as to the punitive actions reported to have been taken against those fund to be involved in the scandal. Mrs Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, managing director, NNPC Retail Limited alongside two others senior staff including two directors

Similarly, the Corporation announced the deployments of the following staff, Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji, managing director of NNPC Retail Ltd; Engr. Lawal Bello, executive director, Operations, NNPC Retail Ltd; Mrs. Affiong Akpasubi, executive director, Services, NNPC Retail Ltd; and Mr. Agwandas A. Andrawus, Manager, Distribution, NNPC Retail Ltd.

According to the press statement the appointments take effect, immediately. Until his new assignment as the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd, Mr. Adetunji was General Manager, Strategy & Planning, Gas & Power and also former General Manager, Transformation Office.

The retirement and redeployment may not be unconnected with recent scandal involving the illegal use of about 130 million litres of petrol imported by the NNPC downstream and stored in the two depots, one belonging to Capital Oil and MRS.

Report had it that another subsidiary, PPMC, had approached NNPC Retail sometime in January to borrow 30 million litres of petrol, and was directed to MRS depot in Lagos where it had stored 40 million litres of petrol.

But by the time PPMC trucks got there, they were told by both Capital and MRS officials that there was no petrol,” a source at the agency said.

Subsequently, PPMC went ahead report directly to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru alleging a possible fraud in the NNPC retail instead of confronting NNPC retail officers.

Following the complaint, Dr. Baru was said to have queried the Group Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer who supervises the NNPC Downstream Unit, Henry Ikem-Obi.

