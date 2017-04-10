Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Missing Petrol Scandal: NNPC ‘sacks’ four top officials

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NNPC TOWERS

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The head of NNPC Retail, considered a ‘no-nonsense’ anti-corruption crusader by staff, was one of those asked to resign.

The post Missing Petrol Scandal: NNPC ‘sacks’ four top officials appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.