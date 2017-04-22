Miyetti Allah Is A Disciplined Association – Bodejo

The national president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Flani socio-cultural association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo has said that the association is a discipline one that respects the culture and traditions of Fulani herders, including the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Bodejo stated this while reacting to recent allegation on bribery by Miyetti Allah in Benue state. He said “despite the write up did not point accusing fingers on Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, I believed that every Fulani groups have the same blood running in them with full of disciplines that cannot lead them to any corrupt practices.

He called on governments at all level to always channel their programmes and activities that concern Fulani herdsmen in the country to most recognized association that would ensure that their message get to the grassroots without complain.

According to Bodejo, “governments are not dealing with the right association that is why the issue of Fulani/farmers crisis still persist in some states, criminals have taken advantage of it.

However, he called on government to treat the issue of Fulani/farmers conflict as a security one, adding that there are criminals involved who are benefiting in the crisis.

