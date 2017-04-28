MMA2 @ 10: Lessons for private investors – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
MMA2 @ 10: Lessons for private investors
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The 16th American President, Abraham Lincoln, once said, “It often requires more courage to dare to do right than to fear to do wrong.” Come May, this year, Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Lagos, which is a product of the courage to dare …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!