MMM “Investors” Drag 2 Agents to Court over Breach of Trust & Cheating

Debora Fojo and Musa Garba were on Friday arraigned before a Malumfashi Chief Magistrate’s Court in Katsina State for breach of trust and cheating. They were accused of collecting N429,000 to invest in popular scheme Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM). Fojo and Garba are residents of Government Girls Secondary School Malumfashi Quarters and Unguwar Danyawa village in Kafur local government […]

