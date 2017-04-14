Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi’s Girlfriend – Lere Olayinka (photos)

The Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos where EFCC said it found $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 on Wednesday is owned by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. The house was built by Alhaji Adamu Muazu, the former Chairman of PDP through a loan from GTBank. He could not repay the loan …

The post Mo Abudu Suspected To Be Amaechi’s Girlfriend – Lere Olayinka (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

