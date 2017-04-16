Mob didn’t attack our personnels for bribe taking – FRSC – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Mob didn't attack our personnels for bribe taking – FRSC
The Eagle Online
The Federal Road Safety Corps has denied that its personnels were attacked by a mob in Anambra State for demanding bribe from commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada. The position of the FRSC was contained in a statement by its spokesman …
