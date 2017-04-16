Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mob didn’t attack our personnels for bribe taking – FRSC – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mob didn't attack our personnels for bribe taking – FRSC
The Eagle Online
The Federal Road Safety Corps has denied that its personnels were attacked by a mob in Anambra State for demanding bribe from commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada. The position of the FRSC was contained in a statement by its spokesman …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.