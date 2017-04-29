Mobil reports 99% profit decline in Q1 – WorldStage
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
WorldStage
|
Mobil reports 99% profit decline in Q1
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Mobil Oil Nigeria has released Unaudited Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2017 with a profit after tax (PAT) of N13.1 billion, a 99 percent lower than N1.8 billion in the same period of 2016. The company …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!