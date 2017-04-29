Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mobil reports 99% profit decline in Q1 – WorldStage

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Mobil reports 99% profit decline in Q1 – WorldStage

WorldStage

Mobil reports 99% profit decline in Q1
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Mobil Oil Nigeria has released Unaudited Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2017 with a profit after tax (PAT) of N13.1 billion, a 99 percent lower than N1.8 billion in the same period of 2016. The company …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.