Mock JAMB Exam: FG urges free movement in states
The Federal Government has urged all State Governments to allow free movement of people on Saturday, to enable students to participate in JAMB’s Voluntary Mock Examination nationwide.
In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the mock examination was being
conducted ahead of the 2017 UTME.
Mohammed, in the statement signed by his Special Adviser, Mr Segun Adeyemi said the mock examinations were to enable interested students to familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment.
The post Mock JAMB Exam: FG urges free movement in states appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!