Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mock JAMB Exam: FG urges free movement in states – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Mock JAMB Exam: FG urges free movement in states – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

Mock JAMB Exam: FG urges free movement in states
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government has urged all State Governments to allow free movement of people on Saturday, to enable students to participate in JAMB's Voluntary Mock Examination nationwide. In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, the Minister of

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.