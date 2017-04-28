Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mock JAMB Exam: FG urges free movement in states

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Mock JAMB Exam: FG urges free movement in states

The Federal Government has urged all State Governments to allow free movement of people on Saturday, to enable students to participate in JAMB’s Voluntary Mock Examination nationwide.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the mock examination was being conducted ahead of the 2017 UTME.

Mohammed, in the statement signed by his Special Adviser, Mr Segun Adeyemi said the mock examinations were to enable interested students to familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Mock JAMB Exam: FG urges free movement in states appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.