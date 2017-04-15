Model acquires biggest bosoms in Europe, changes skin colour

They don’t call her Martina Big for nothing. The eye-popping, mahogany-tanned German sports size 32 S br**sts with the skin of an African girl. The busty German glamour model has shocked her fans with a new “extreme tan” that has turned her fair skin to “dark crispy brown” and made her look “African dark” with …

The post Model acquires biggest bosoms in Europe, changes skin colour appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

