Modular Refinery: NDDC MD leads delegation to US

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—MANAGING Director and Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Nsima Ekere, is leading a delegation of the interventionist agency to this year’s Oil Technology Conference in the United States to explore partnership opportunities in modular refineries for the Niger Delta region.

The conference, holding in Houston, May 1- 4, is expected to bring together leading professionals and players in the global oil and gas industry. It is the number one forum for knowledge exchange in drilling, exploration, production development, environmental protection, innovation and technology.

Head, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Mr Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Our participation in this year’s conference is a proactive strategy to fully prepare the region for a new era of downstream operations by small and new players in line with plans by the Federal Government to convert illegal refineries into modular ones.

“We have scheduled meetings and engagements that will enrich our knowledge and open up new partnership opportunities for the benefit of the Niger Delta region and its people.”

The Federal Government recently announced plans to replace illegal oil refineries with modular refineries as part of a wider plan for the development of the Niger Delta, and the country’s oil and gas industry.

Discussions have already begun on the modalities for operating modular refineries.

