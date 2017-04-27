Moise Brou Apanga Gabon player collapses and dies

Pulse Nigeria

A Gabon player Moise Brou Apanga died on Wednesday, April 26 from a suspected heart attack. Apanga was training with his Gabonese Club FC 105 Libreville when he collapsed and died. "The country has lost a brave son who has always given his best for …

Former Gabon defender Moise Brou Apanga collapses and dies BBC Sport



all 5 news articles »