Moise Brou Apanga Gabon player collapses and dies

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Sports


Moise Brou Apanga Gabon player collapses and dies – Pulse Nigeria

TheNewsGuru

Moise Brou Apanga Gabon player collapses and dies
Pulse Nigeria
A Gabon player Moise Brou Apanga died on Wednesday, April 26 from a suspected heart attack. Apanga was training with his Gabonese Club FC 105 Libreville when he collapsed and died. "The country has lost a brave son who has always given his best for …
Former Gabon defender Moise Brou Apanga collapses and diesBBC Sport

