Moise Brou Apanga Gabon player collapses and dies – Pulse Nigeria

Moise Brou Apanga Gabon player collapses and dies
Moise Brou Apanga Gabon player collapses and dies
A Gabon player Moise Brou Apanga died on Wednesday, April 26 from a suspected heart attack. Apanga was training with his Gabonese Club FC 105 Libreville when he collapsed and died. "The country has lost a brave son who has always given his best for …
