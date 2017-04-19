Monaco eye history as Dortmund risk elimination

Monaco are looking to make it through to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2004 and are favourites after winning 3-2 away to Borussia Dortmund last week. They are unbeaten at home in Europe this season and have won five of their six matches.

Borussia Dortmund have struggled to play their best football away from home this season so they will be really up against it away to a free-scoring Monaco side. They’ve only won four of their last 13 away competitive matches and lost 1-0 to Benfica the last time they played on the road in the Champions League.

Undoubtedly Dortmund should not have been made to play the first leg less than 24 hours after their team bus was attacked and the 3-2 defeat in the first leg will probably prove too big of a gap for Thomas Tuchel’s side to overcome tonight.

Monaco can welcome back Tiemoué Bakayoko from suspension but Leonardo Jardim will be without Fabinho due to a ban on Wednesday night.

Jemerson, Djibril Sidibe, Thomas Lemar, Radamel Falcao and Valère Germain are one booking away from suspension.

Benjamin Mendy missed the first leg because of injury but will return to the first team tonight after playing at the weekend. However, Sidibe is expected to miss out once again along with Guido Carrillo and Boschilia.

For Dortnund, Raphaël Guerreiro, Sokratis, Matthias Ginter and Marcel Schmelzer are all one booking away from suspension.

Marco Reus has returned to first-team action and should start against Monaco with Borussia Dortmund 3-2 down from the first leg.

