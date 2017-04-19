Pages Navigation Menu

Monaco put Dortmund out, reach champions league semis

Posted on Apr 19, 2017

Monaco reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2004 after an impressive 3-1 second-leg performance in the last eight against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The Ligue 1 side took a 3-2 first-leg lead back to Stade Louis II, where kick-off was pushed back five minutes after Dortmund’s team bus was delayed. Teenager Kylian Mbappe pounced from close range to increase Monaco’s advantage after three minutes and Radamel Falcao headed in soon after to all but put the tie beyond Dortmund.

