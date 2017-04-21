“Monaco Wants Revenge Against Juventus”

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyez says the Ligue 1 side are out for revenge when they play Juventus.

The semifinal of the UCL has pitted the best defence against the best attacking side in competition.

Monaco faced Juventus in the 2014-15 of the champions league in the quarterfinal stage and lost 1-0 on aggregate.

Vasilyez knows Juventus are better than they were two years ago, but says Monaco have also progressed.

“It will be a matter of revenge, clearly,” he told reporters. “We’re better than two years ago, no doubt about it.

“At this level of competition, we knew we were going to play a big team. All teams are on top.

“We played Juventus two years ago in the quarter-finals and since then they have strengthened themselves.

“It is only the happiness of being at this stage of the competition. We will do everything to qualify. Juventus can defend but we know we score goals.

“Our team sets no limits, they are young, talented and not afraid. We lack a bit of experience because it will be the first semi-final for all of our players.”

