Money Found in Ikoyi Apartment not Mine – Ex NNPC MD Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue

Posted on Apr 13, 2017

The huge money in different currencies recovered from an apartment in Osborne Towers, Osborne Road, Ikoyi Lagos, Lagos State is not owned by Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, a former Managing Director in NNPC. Emeka Etiaba, the lawyer to Nnamdi-Ogbue, in a statement on Thursday, debunked after the news made the round associating his client with the money. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

