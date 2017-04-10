More Products for Consumers as Loading Resumes at Mosimi Depot after 12 Months

…NNPC Vows to Restore Kano, Jos, Suleja Pipelines Products supply and distribution have received a major boost following the resumption of loading activities by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at its Mosimi Area depot in Ogun State, over the weekend. Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, who supervised the recommencement of loading operations at the area said the development marked a major milestone in NNPC’s quest to ensure steady supply and distribution of white petroleum products across the entire nation.

