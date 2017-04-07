Morgan To Miss Everton And Atletico Match Due To Injury

Craig Shakespeare has revealed revealed that Wes Morgan will not be available for the matches against Everton and the first leg of the UCL clash against Atletico.

Morgan has been absent for the last three matches Leicester played due to a back injury, but has taken part in light training this week.

However, Shakespeare feels it is too early for the centre back to return to action and says Yohan Benalouane will continue to play his position.

He said: “Wes Morgan is still out, although he’s put his boots on and been on the grass.

“It would be a lot to ask him to come back for a game of that magnitude in Madrid. I would want him to do a few training sessions first and at the moment that looks highly unlikely.

“It is a big loss but Yohan (Benalouane) has come in and done well.

“Wes, since I’ve been here, rarely misses a day’s training. It is a new experience.”

Asked if he might rest key players against Ronald Koeman’s side, just three days ahead of the reigning Premier League champions’ first ever Champions League quarter-final, Shakespeare added: “I’ll assess the squad over the next 24 hours.

“I’ll talk to the staff and I will pick a team who can win the game at Everton. My sole focus is on Everton, not Madrid.”

