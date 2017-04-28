Moscow hosted Russia’s largest conference on blockchain and cryptocurrencies
On April 19, Moscow-based Digital October hosted an annual, Russia’s largest conference, dedicated to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, – Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Russia. It gathered 750 visitors and 30 speakers – blockchain practitioners and theoreticians from Europe, America, and Africa. Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference has been held in Moscow for the fifth time. According to … Continue reading Moscow hosted Russia’s largest conference on blockchain and cryptocurrencies
