Moses fit against Bournemouth, Pirlo not coming to Chelsea – Conte – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Moses fit against Bournemouth, Pirlo not coming to Chelsea – Conte
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has disclosed that wing back, Victor Moses will be available for their game against Bournemouth this weekend. Conte made the disclosure at a press conference where he dismissed reports that he could be set to bring …
Conte hints at Moses return against Bournemouth
Antonio Conte insists title race wide open ahead of Chelsea trip to Bournemouth
Bournemouth v Chelsea: Antonio Conte confirms key man is available
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG