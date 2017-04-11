Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mosque demolition: Fayose, Ekiti muslim leaders reach pact

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The tension in Ekiti State over government’s threat to demolish four mosques built inside petrol stations has now been laid to rest as Governor Ayo Fayose and the leaders of the Muslim community have reached pact on the matter. The matter was laid to rest yesterday at the Osuntokun lodge of the government House in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Mosque demolition: Fayose, Ekiti muslim leaders reach pact

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.