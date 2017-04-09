Most Nigerian politicians are jobless – Omisore
Senator Iyiola Omisore, former deputy governor of Osun State and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in this interview with AKINREMI FEYISIPO, spoke about PDP crisis, his Osun 2018 gubernatorial ambition and his mission in politics, among others. Excerpts: What do you think will be the way out of the prolonged leadership crisis rocking the People’s Democratic…
The post Most Nigerian politicians are jobless – Omisore appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG