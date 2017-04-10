Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Most (people) hate what they desire and wish to be” – Funmi Iyanda speaks on the “deep love-hate” for #BBNaija’s TBoss

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija, News | 0 comments

Media Entrepreneur Funmi Iyanda, in a series of tweets on Sunday night after the Grand Finale of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, said that one of the housemates, TBoss “unconsciously” struck many people’s deepest insecurities because she is “the lightest, most apparently refined, more foreign and confident female”. Many social media commenters had […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.