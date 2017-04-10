“Most (people) hate what they desire and wish to be” – Funmi Iyanda speaks on the “deep love-hate” for #BBNaija’s TBoss
Media Entrepreneur Funmi Iyanda, in a series of tweets on Sunday night after the Grand Finale of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, said that one of the housemates, TBoss “unconsciously” struck many people’s deepest insecurities because she is “the lightest, most apparently refined, more foreign and confident female”. Many social media commenters had […]
