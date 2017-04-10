“Most (people) hate what they desire and wish to be” – Funmi Iyanda speaks on the “deep love-hate” for #BBNaija’s TBoss

Media Entrepreneur Funmi Iyanda, in a series of tweets on Sunday night after the Grand Finale of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, said that one of the housemates, TBoss “unconsciously” struck many people’s deepest insecurities because she is “the lightest, most apparently refined, more foreign and confident female”. Many social media commenters had […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

