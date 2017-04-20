Pages Navigation Menu

Motorist arraigned for killing man with car keys

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A 34-year-old, Christopher Igbede, who allegedly used his car keys to stab a man to death, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court. He was, however, granted bail in the sum of N250, 000. The accused, who resides in Egan in Igando, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of murder.

