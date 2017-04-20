Motorist arraigned for killing man with car keys

A 34-year-old, Christopher Igbede, who allegedly used his car keys to stab a man to death, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court. He was, however, granted bail in the sum of N250, 000. The accused, who resides in Egan in Igando, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of murder.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

