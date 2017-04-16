Mourinho gets his revenge over Chelsea in 2-0 win

By Emmanuel Okogba

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera ensured that the title race in the English Premier League is far from over while giving Jose Mourinho a sweet revenge over his former employers.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 7th minute from a counter-attack before Ander Herrera put the game beyond Chelsea just after the resumption of hostilities with a fine shot that deflected off N’Golo Kante and sending stand-in goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Chelsea was from start to finish a shadow of themselves as they could hardly string a complete pass while also struggling to get a shot on target.

The Stamford Bridge side came into the match hoping to restore a 7-point lead over fellow London side Tottenham as the league enters its final lap.

Tottenham had yesterday defeated a relegation threatened AFC Bournemouth side 4-0 to cut Conte’s side’s lead to just four points.

Chelsea came into the game without regulars, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (ankle injury) and wing-back Marcus Alonso while United left top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench although he later came in for a cameo appearance.

The previous meetings between the clubs this season had ended in a 4-0 League win and a 1-0 FA Cup win.

With just 5-weeks left till the end of the Premier League, it doesn’t get any easy for either of Chelsea and Tottenham as they have very tough, title deciding games coming up. The next for Chelsea is an away game against high-flying Everton who has been on streak while Tottenham confronts Crystal Palace on the road.

