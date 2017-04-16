Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mourinho Has Defeated Every Premier League Manager He Has Ever Faced

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has beaten every single Premier League team he’s faced as a manager after Manchester United’s stunning 2-0 victory over Chelsea. The Red Devils outclassed Mourinho’s former club on Sunday and, while the result could help shake up the top of the table, it also serves to complete the Portuguese’s Premier…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Mourinho Has Defeated Every Premier League Manager He Has Ever Faced appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.