Movie Review: Pathetic

This week it was a case of getting to the cinema and really wanting to see a movie to while away time and ease off the work stress. On getting there at the time I did, there was really nothing fantastic showing, so I asked the lady about the movie “Pathetic” and she said it was ok. So, I decided to take the chance on this one and believe me I don’t think that this was a very good idea, as I was so upset at the end of this movie. I kept asking myself what I was still doing in the cinema as it was as pathetic as the title. I mean, why such a title because that was not part of the storyline either.

The 1hr 50mins movie featured acts like Bimbo Akintola, Wole Ojo, Dayo Amusa, Toyin Abraham, Funsho Adeolu, Taiwo Okunlola, Toyin Alausa and many more. The movie talked about a star and how she managed her marriage with stardom.

Pathetic started on a good note with renowned actress Bimbo Akintola, but this was very far from being one of her good movies. At the start, we saw how successful she was as a star and the sacrifices she made to make her marriage work. Unfortunately for her, she had no clue that her husband was HIV positive as he had chains of girlfriends outside their matrimonial home. One evening she found his pills and confronted him after one of his usual late night hangouts. He got angry and slammed her head on the wall. Guess what? The hit killed her. At first, he thought she was joking until he noticed she was not responding. He panicked and as the maid approached, he killed her also so he could cover his tracks. Immediately Bimbo Akintola’s character died so early in the movie I knew it was over. It was too early for someone who I thought was the lead actor to go off the scene. Well the rest of the movie was about him, trying to convince the police that he was innocent until they found the CCTV memory card that was initially missing.

To my verdict, this movie deserves a 4/10 as it wasn’t good for me at all. so many things were wrong with it: the use of the same words and scenes over again, poor audio and casting, I felt there was a disconnect between the actors and the roles chosen. The storyline didn’t cut it at all for me and there were a lot of mistakes with some scenes not adding up. I kept wondering at the end why the police didn’t go into the house to save the girl after she called being fully aware the kind of man they were dealing with. I was so upset and angry that I had seen this movie. I am not sure I would want to recommend this movie, but if you do enjoy it please feel free to tell us why.

The post Movie Review: Pathetic appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

