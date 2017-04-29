Moyes: I’m Very Disappointed

David Moyes has ranked Sunderland’s exit from the premier league, as his worst day in football, but would not discuss his future.

A late goal from Josh King, which was the only goal of the match , sealed the fate of the black cats, who has spent majority of the season in the bottom three.

Moyes would not blame anybody for the defeat and was also mute about his future at the club.

“To think about it and talk about it now is just too quick,” Moyes said. “They’re questions for a week or two down the line – I’m not sure it’s for now. I’d like to make sure we get Sunderland back in the Premier League.

“I’m really disappointed. This is my worst day in football. I feel for the supporters. They put their heart and cash into the team and my thoughts are mainly with them.

“It’s a collective thing from top to bottom – it’s wrong to blame any individual. Clubs are much stronger than any one individual.

“I know what a Premier League team looks like, a Premier League squad looks like, and we have looked short of that bit of quality.”

The post Moyes: I’m Very Disappointed appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

