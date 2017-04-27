Mozambique debt probe report delayed to May 12 -state prosecutor – Reuters Africa
|
Mozambique debt probe report delayed to May 12 -state prosecutor
Reuters Africa
LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) – A report on three firms owned by the government of Mozambique that hid $2 billion in loans will be delayed by two weeks, the office of the country's attorney general said in a statement on Thursday. Publication of the …
Comments
