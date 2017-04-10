MP Mubarak Munyagwa sent to Luzira

Kawempe South Member of Parliament (MP) Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga alias “Mugaati gwa Bata” has been committed to civil prison for failure to pay sh100 million he owes one John Baptist Maali.

Munyagwa was arrested on Monday and taken to cCourt by Kyalula Edward Aipha Court bailiffs. He was sent to Luzira Prison for six months by the registrar in charge of the execution division Flavia Nassuna.

The MP’s troubles stem from a reported failure to give vacant possession to a piece of land he sold to Maali in 2015. Maali claims that he requested Munyagwa to refund his money but in vain.

It alleged that Munyagwa through his agent, one Meddie Basajja, approached Maali saying he was interested in selling his land at Kyadondo Block 205, Plot 509 at Kawempe measuring 0.316 hectares .

Munyagwa then Kawempe Municipality division mayor, reportedly confirmed to Maali that land in question was his and that he bought it from one Sentongo Bakali and he was processing its title from Kampala District Land Board.

Maali contends that after Munyagwa’s assurance that the land in question belongs to him, they made a sale agreement which was witnessed by Munyagwa’s lawyer Joseph Kyazze and his agent Meddie Basajja.

He then paid sh100 million to Munyagwa , who promised to vacate the land and also give him transfer forms to process the land title. Court was informed that despite remainders Munyagwa has failed to honour his obligations.

The post MP Mubarak Munyagwa sent to Luzira appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

