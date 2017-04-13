Mrs El-Rufai renews pledge to tackle acute malnutrition

The wife of the Kaduna State Governor, Ummi El-Rufai, on Thursday commended Pampaida Millennium Village Project for developing a nutrition formula named Tom Brown to tackle malnutrition crises in the state.

El-Rufai, who stated this during a visit to Saulawa, a site for Pampaida Millennium Village Project on Nutrition, added that the formula contained all the necessary nutrients required for infant and young child feeding.

She promised that the product would be produced in large quantity under the Kaduna State Emergency Nutrition Action Plan in order to address the scourge of malnutrition in the state.

“We have all the raw material needed to produce this complementary food for our children and Pampaida has shown us how to make use of our available agricultural produce to produce complementary food,” she said.

Newsmen report that the state has an estimated 263,495 cases of severe acute malnourished children between the age of six and 59 months in 2016.

The State Government with support from United Nations Children’s Fund had injected more than 824 million in 2016 to save about 50,000 children from hunger and malnutrition.

Similarly, about 17 Community Management of Acute Malnutrition Centres have been established across the state to treat severe acute malnourished children with more than 2,525 children admitted in Zaria centres alone as at August 2016.

Also, speaking, the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Hajia Balaraba Aliyu disclosed that the Pampaida Millennium Village Project was being replicated in Kubau, Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the state.

“Plans are ongoing to scale up to other areas in a bid to take development to rural areas for inclusive growth.

“The government is also developing women and youths employment and education programmes as part of its fight against poverty.

“Our desire is to ensure inclusive development in the state, with particular emphasis on rural communities to bring them out of extreme poverty “she said.

On his part, Dr Ojo Oyitaiwo, the team leader for the Pampaida Millennium Village Project explained that the project is being implemented as an integrated approach to inclusive growth and development.

He said that the project, being implemented since 2006 with funds from donors and the state government, is intervening in different sectors such as water, sanitation, health, agriculture and education.

The post Mrs El-Rufai renews pledge to tackle acute malnutrition appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

