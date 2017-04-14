“MTV Shuga: Down South” Watch episode 5 promo
The fifth episode of MTV Shuga is almost here, and a promo has been released. “MTV Shuga: Down South” directed by Mmabatho Montsho, Thabang Moleya and Rea Rangaka, focuses on the issues faced by young South Africans, with young girls and women in particular occupying the focus, due to their vulnerability to pregnancy and HIV infection. Mohau Mokoatle Titled “Down …
