“MTV Shuga: Down South” Watch episode 5 promo

The fifth episode of MTV Shuga is almost here, and a promo has been released. “MTV Shuga: Down South” directed by Mmabatho Montsho, Thabang Moleya and Rea Rangaka, focuses on the issues faced by young South Africans, with young girls and women in particular occupying the focus, due to their vulnerability to pregnancy and HIV infection. Mohau Mokoatle Titled “Down …

The post “MTV Shuga: Down South” Watch episode 5 promo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

