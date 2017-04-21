MTV Video Music Awards return to LA

The MTV Video Music Awards, one of the year’s most headline-grabbing pop culture events, is returning to Los Angeles. The music and youth lifestyle network announced Thursday that the gala will be broadcast live on August 27 from The Forum arena in Inglewood, which is adjacent to Los Angeles. The VMAs have alternated between New …

