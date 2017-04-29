Muhoozi Kainerugaba flags off fundraising run, urges youth to join army

Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations Maj General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has urged youth to consider joining the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) as a way of serving their nation while maintaining physical fitness.

Gen.Muhoozi made the remarks at Namirembe Cathedral grounds while flagging off the Namirembe Rehabilitation Run 2017 organized by the diocese. The run has been organized to raise funds for the construction of a Teacher Training College (T.T.C) in Buloba and Uganda martyrs seminary, Namugongo.

Muhoozi used the marathon to remind Ugandans, especially the youth, about the importance of engaging in exercises as a way of maintaining physical fitness and good health.

“I am very impressed by the level of enthusiasm for physical fitness that I have seen today and I invite you to join the armed forces because you are already fit and we need more fit people in the army,” said Muhoozi.

Muhoozi pledges support church’s Education Sector

Muhoozi commended the Church of Uganda for the contribution to the educational sector in the country.

He noted that the roles of the church and the government in the fields of education and health services are intertwined in many ways, hence the need to build synergies by supporting each others’ efforts to improve service delivery.

Flagging off the ‘Namirembe Run for Education’ earlier today with Right Reverand Luwalira.The run is a fundraising event. pic.twitter.com/YWtGzAN1kq — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) April 29, 2017

He pledged that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government will render the necessary support required to ensure the success of all faith-oriented programmes that are tailored to propel the social and economic transformation of Ugandans.

“Thank you, for this marathon you have done extremely well,” said Gen Muhoozi. “It is always an honor to be invited by the church because it has played an important role in the history of formal education in this country. Many of us were educated by schools run by the church.”

History of the church

Gen.Muhoozi attended St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK), a boys-only boarding middle and high school in Wakiso District in the Central Region of Uganda run by the Catholic Church.

“Since we are in Namirembe today, it would serve us well to remember that the first missionaries from the church missionary society of the Great Britain arrived in Uganda in 1877 and the first schools associated with the Church of Uganda were started as far back as 1890.”

For his part the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese The Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira thanked the participants for taking part in the charity marathon which he described as one of the many noble causes that are spearheaded by the church

The participants took part in the 5Km, 10Km and 21Km race categories and each parted with Shs10, 000 for a ticket.

