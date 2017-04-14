Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Murtala Mohammed Airport staff accused of breaking into 100 passengers’ suitcases

Posted on Apr 14, 2017

A staff of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, whose name was not given, has been accused of breaking into more than 100 passengers suitcases and stealing items in the bags, ranging from shoes to laptops and many other things.

Though the name(s) of the staff(s) was not given, however, the passenger who disclosed this, alleged that their padlocks was broken too.

Here’s poizeinsider wrote;

“The staff at Lagos Murtala International Airport have broken into nearly 100 people’s suitcases and stole items ranging from laptops to shoes. All of our bags are ripped open. They broke padlocks open! 

