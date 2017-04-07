Musa, London police row

•Police arrest him for alleged domestic violence

•I was never arrested —Musa

•He’s a responsible family man —Pinnick

Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa was reportedly arrested on suspicion of attacking his wife after police were called to his home on Wednesday night, just hours after the club’s 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

The reports say two policewomen arrested Musa around 1a.m. on Wednesday morning and he was taken for questioning after being accused of beating his wife, Jamila. He was released without charge.

In his reaction, Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick described the reports on British tabloids as false.

In a series of tweets on the Super Eagles handle, Pinnick was quoted defending the the 24-year-old.

Pinnick said : “ I’m in touch with Ahmed Musa. Reports of wife battering are false. Musa remains a responsible family man and player.”

“Ahmed Musa, is also very committed to seeing that we realize our dreams of making it to Russia 2018 World Cup.”

In a new twist to the story, the Nigeria international was said to be considering legal action after his agent described reports that he was arrested for beating up his wife on her birthday as “inaccurate”.

His agent has insisted reports of the 24-year-old’s arrest hours after he had wished his wife Jamila happy birthday on Instagram had been exaggerated.

“A row ensued between Musa and Jamila which drew the attention of neighbours and the police were notified,” said Tony Harris. “The police duly spoke with Musa along with a couple of witnesses in the house and have since closed the matter with no further action whatsoever as there is no case to answer. No charges were brought against Musa or his wife. “It’s normal for a couple to have a bit of a row now and again, however, Musa did not at any point hit his wife nor was he attacked by her. It was a mere domestic issue which has now been resolved and they are now talking again.” Harris added: “Everyone knows Musa is a jolly good fellow. He doesn’t drink or smoke, doesn’t party and has never been in trouble with the police all his life. He couldn’t harm a fly.” Musa is understood to be very upset about the reporting of the incident and has been in touch with his legal representatives to discuss potential action.

