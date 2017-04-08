Musa will still play for Leicester, says Shakespeare

April – Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa is still in his plans despite the Nigerian’s limited playing time.

Musa has made only 13 starts for Leicester all season, just seven of which have come in the Premier League.

He has scored four goals in all competitions for Leicester this season; two in the league and two in the FA Cup,scoring a brace in a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip away to Everton in the Premier League, Shakespeare played down recent reports of Musa’s domestic row with his wife.

“I have spoken to him and he assured me there wasn’t a lot in it. It was a police matter that has been cleared up,” Shakespeare said on the club’s website on Saturday.

“He has been fine in training. We are there to support him if he needs anything, but he has also been reminded of his conduct within the club.

“They’re all in my thoughts, Musa being one of them. He’s trained very well in the last couple of days.

“Players will tell you they want a run of games. When you come on this side it’s very hard to give them a run of games because sometimes there are other people in front of them.

“He’s shown glimpses and we have to make sure they’re all ready.”

Shakespeare went on to praise Wilfred Ndidi for coming out to debunk claims that he was targeting a move to Manchester United.

“He was proactive in terms of how he approached it,” said Shakespeare.

“He showed maturity to quash the rumours straight away.

“I think it is important you speak to players and they understand how important they are to our club.

“We have done that with Wilf and to be fair to him he has come out and said how happy he is and how much he wants to stay here.”

