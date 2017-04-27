Mushrooming law schools threat to democracy — CJ – Graphic Online
Mushrooming law schools threat to democracy — CJ
The proliferation of law schools without adherence to requisite standards is a threat to legal education and the country's democracy, the Chief Justice (CJ), Mrs Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, has said. “Some of these schools essentially do not have …
Chief Justice decries proliferation of law faculties
