MUSIC: 2Kingz x Patoranking x Timaya – Bend Down

2kingz is a duo of celebrity International Djs from Nigeria that are making Global waves tremendously beyond Africa. They are known for locking down the best A-list Parties and events and they have been celebrated very well in Africa and on the international entertainment scene.

2Kingz wish show more of their versatility by teaming up with the world best Patoranking and the Dancehall King Timaya in their debut hit single, titled BEND DOWN produced by Ayzed, Mixed and Mastered by Suka Sounds.

Bend Down is a blend of dancehall and Hip Hop. This very melodious party song is guaranteed to catch the attention of every listener.

You can stream / download Bend Down by 2Kingz from every major music streaming platform / blog worldwide.

Follow 2Kingz on social media Instagram / Twitter @2kingzofficial or facebook: @2Kingz.

Enjoy!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2Kingz-x-Patoranking-x-Timaya-Bend-Down.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: 2Kingz x Patoranking x Timaya – Bend Down appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

