MUSIC: A.B.S – Eledumare

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

You know how Rough this Music Hustle can be ! A.B.S briefly narrates his last 12 months in a Track titled ‘Eledumare’ and also asks for God’s protection through it all. Not to keep you waiting. Enjoy the Sharp Sound Produced by Boljibeats !! #Bless
