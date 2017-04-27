MUSIC: A.B.S – Eledumare

You know how Rough this Music Hustle can be ! A.B.S briefly narrates his last 12 months in a Track titled ‘Eledumare’ and also asks for God’s protection through it all. Not to keep you waiting. Enjoy the Sharp Sound Produced by Boljibeats !! #Bless

Twitter & Instagram – @absmusik

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/A.B.S-Eledumare.mp3

