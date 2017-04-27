Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Aquila Records – Showcase ft. Airboy x Que Peller x Baseone

It’s been a long time coming for one of the fastest growing record labels in Nigeria. The time though is ripe finally, as AQUILA RECORDS presents her first official single, SHOWCASE, which features the soldiers; AIRBOY, QUE PELLER and BASE ONE.

The soldiers come through hard on this smooth and sultry dance track. It is produced by AQUILA RECORDS resident producer, BIZZOUCH, the same hands behind BASE ONE’s hit single, RONALDO.

SHOWCASE is the first single off a forthcoming body of work by AQUILA RECORDS. There are many more singles to follow, as well the video to SHOWCASE which drops in a few weeks.

Enjoy!


